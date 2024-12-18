UPDATED: Trick Williams is still the NXT Champion after the controversial finish to this week’s WWE NXT, and Eddy Thorpe is displeased about it. The NXT Twitter account showed video of the aftermath from tonight’s show, with Ava telling Mike Rome that Williams was still champion after the double pinfall.

Thorpe was livid about the decision and got in Ava’s face. Shawn Michaels came out to deal with the situation and got shoved by Thorpe before Trick brawled Thorpe, as you can see below:

ORIGINAL: The NXT Championship scene was sent into turmoil in the main event of WWE NXT after a disputed finish to Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe. Tuesday’s episode saw Williams defend the title against Thorpe and the finish saw two refs get involved, each with their own call.

The match was thrown awry when Thorpe took out Williams and nailed the referee in the process. He made the cover without anyone to count it. A second referee entered the ring and Thorpe hit a couple of charging kicks in the corner, but Williams nailed a Trick Shot during a third attempt. Both men went down and the initial ref recovered, with each of them counting the pin for a different person as both men’s shoulders were down and both had arms over the other.

The show ended with Ava down listening to the two referees but no decision made. The NXT Title is set to be defended next against Oba Femi at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 7th.