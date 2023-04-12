wrestling / News
NXT Championship Match Set For NXT Spring Breakin’
April 11, 2023 | Posted by
Carmelo Hayes has his first NXT Championship defense set for NXT Spring Breakin’ in two weeks. On tonight’s episode of NXT, Grayson Waller won a Fatal Four-Way match to earn a shot at Hayes for the special themed episode of NXT. Waller defeated Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, and Duke Hudson to win the match.
NXT Spring Breakin’ takes place on April 25th and airs live on USA Network.
.@dragonlee95 is taking over this match!!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5v3MiH9zVE
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2023
.@Carmelo_WWE vs. @GraysonWWE for the NXT Championship IN TWO WEEKS at #NXTSpringBreakin'!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/oIzNxyiCgQ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 12, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle vs. The Miz Reportedly Not Canceled Due to WWE Raw Travel Issues
- Road Dogg On If Vince McMahon Gets Angry When Fans ‘Hijack’ Shows
- Kevin Nash Wants To “Figure Out What The F—‘s Going On” Between Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar
- Jacy Jayne in Tight Dress, Tiffany Stratton, Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos