NXT Championship Match Set For NXT Spring Breakin’

Carmelo Hayes has his first NXT Championship defense set for NXT Spring Breakin’ in two weeks. On tonight’s episode of NXT, Grayson Waller won a Fatal Four-Way match to earn a shot at Hayes for the special themed episode of NXT. Waller defeated Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, and Duke Hudson to win the match.

NXT Spring Breakin’ takes place on April 25th and airs live on USA Network.