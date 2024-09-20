October 8th Episode of WWE NXT Changed Venues Due to Low Ticket Sales

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the October 8th episode of WWE NXT in St. Louis has changed venues due to disappointing ticket sales. The event was set to take place at the Enterprise Center. There were 2,196 tickets out for a venue that could hold 14,000.

Instead, the show, which features Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans, will now run at the Factory at the District in Chesterfield, MO. The building could hold 2,300 but is set up for 1,715 currently. There are currently 1,129 tickets out. WWE is offering refunds due to the location change and will put tickets on sale for the remaining seats this week.