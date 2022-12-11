wrestling / News
WWE NXT Deadline Dark Match Results
December 10, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE had two dark matches before tonight’s NXT Deadline event at the WWE Performance Center. Here are the results:
* Ivy Nile (w/ Tatum Paxley) def. Lash Legend
* Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) def. Javier Bernal & Xyon Quinn
