wrestling / News

WWE NXT Deadline Dark Match Results

December 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE had two dark matches before tonight’s NXT Deadline event at the WWE Performance Center. Here are the results:

* Ivy Nile (w/ Tatum Paxley) def. Lash Legend
* Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) def. Javier Bernal & Xyon Quinn

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading