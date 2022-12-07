WWE News: NXT Deadline Kickoff Panel Set, Kiana James Invites Brooks Jensen To Deadline

– The panel is set for the NXT Deadline kickoff show. WWE announced on tonight’s NXT that McKenzie Mitchell, Sam Roberts and Denise Salcedo will be the panel for the pre-show for Saturday’s event. The kickoff show stats at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT.

– Kiana James set her sights on Brooks Jensen on tonight’s NXT. James, who has been trying to buy Fallon Henley’s bar to develop the land, appeared during the Briggs & Jensen vs. Edris Enofe & Malilk Blade match and put VIP tickets for NXT Deadline in Jensen’s ringside gear. Jensen was excited in a later segment, though Henley and Briggs were less than enthused: