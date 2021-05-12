WWE NXT Falls Below 700,000 Viewers, Ratings Slightly Drop

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight numbers for this week’s edition of WWE NXT. While this week’s show featured two major, highly anticipated title matches, it was not enough to draw additional interest for last night’s USA Network broadcast. Viewership fell below just under 700,000 viewers this week, and ratings were slightly down as well.

Tuesday’s edition of NXT ultimately drew an average overnight audience of 697,000 viewers. That’s down from last week’s audience of 761,000 viewers. Last week’s show had a slight viewership increase from the week before as well. This is the first time WWE NXT has fallen below 700,000 viewers since the show moved to its new regular timeslot on Tuesday nights.

Ratings were also down this week. In the P18-49 key demo ratings, NXT drew a 0.17. That’s down from last week’s rating in the key demo of 0.18.

This week’s show featured a main event with Kushida defending his Cruiserweight title against former champion Santos Escobar in a 2 of 3 Falls Match. Also, Raquel Gonzalez defended her NXT Women’s Championship against Mercedes Martinez.

In the Cable Top 150 rankings, NXT fell from the No. 21 slot to No. 25 this week. The NBA game featuring the LA Lakers vs. the New York Knicks on TNT topped the ratings for the evening with a 0.52 in the key demo. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the viewership for the evening with 3.266 million viewers.