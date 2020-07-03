wrestling / News
WWE Officials Said To Be ‘Furious’ Over NXT Great American Bash Night 2 Main Event Spoiler
July 3, 2020 | Posted by
As noted yesterday, NXT wrestler Saurav Gurjar, one half of Indus Sher, posted a photo to Instagram that spoiled the result of next week’s Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole NXT North American and World Title match main event for NXT Great American Bash Night 2. Gurjar ended up deleting the post, but screenshots quickly made the rounds on social media.
Bryan Alvarez said on the Bryan and Vinny Show (h/t WrestlingInc), that WWE officials are “furious” about the spoiler, and that while it may seem like nobody could make such a big mistake on accident, that is what happened.
