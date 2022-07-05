WWE NXT Great American Bash Preview: Four Title Matches Scheduled

– WWE NXT 2.0 presents this year’s Great American Bash special, which will air live tonight at 8:00 pm EST on the USA Network. In the main event, Bron Breakker defends the NXT Championship against former North American Champion Cameron Grimes.

The other three NXT titles will also be defended tonight. You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s WWE NXT Great American Bash show below:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Cameron Grimes

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolan) vs. Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez

* NXT North Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Creed Brothers vs. Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp

* Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee

* Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton