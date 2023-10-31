– WWE NXT Halloween Havoc returns for Night 2 just in time for Halloween night. It’s Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship. Also, Dominik Mysterio defends his North American Title against Nathan Frazer.

Also set for tonight, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles are on the line as Chelsea Green and Piper Niven defend their titles against Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail. Tonight’s show airs live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes

* NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Nathan Frazer

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail

* NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Finals: Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan

* Bron Breakker vs. Robert Stone

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

* Tables, Ladders & Scares Match: The Creed Brothers vs. Angel & Humberto (Opening Match)

WWE also released a preview video for tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc show: