WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Returns as Two Week Special Next Month
September 30, 2023
– During tonight’s NXT No Mercy event, WWE announced the return of NXT Halloween Havoc. This year’s Halloween Havoc will be a two-week special airing on USA Network. The shows will air on Tuesday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 31 on USA at 8:00 pm ST.
