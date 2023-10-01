wrestling / News

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Returns as Two Week Special Next Month

September 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Image Credit: WWE

– During tonight’s NXT No Mercy event, WWE announced the return of NXT Halloween Havoc. This year’s Halloween Havoc will be a two-week special airing on USA Network. The shows will air on Tuesday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 31 on USA at 8:00 pm ST.

