wrestling / News
WWE NXT’s Hank Walker & Tank Ledger Win Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Titles
December 15, 2024 | Posted by
– Reality of Wrestling has new Tag Team Champions, and they’re WWE NXT Superstars Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, aka Hank and Tank. They beat Fly Def (Warren Johnson and Zack Mason) at last night’s ROW Subzero event to win the titles. You can view some clips of their victory shared on social media below.
CRAZY @WWENXT’s @HankWalker_WWE @TankLedgerWWE win the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championships at #ROWSubzero last night! @TheOfficialROW pic.twitter.com/7zUXjm06fw
— Brad Gilmore (@bradgilmore) December 15, 2024
🚨🚨AND NEW 🚨🚨
HANK AND TANK WIN THE ROW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS pic.twitter.com/C1u8PTREXH
— Prince 🌟👑 (@thwrestleprinxe) December 15, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Gives Cody Rhodes A Piledriver After WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Has Altercation With Triple H
- Jesse Ventura Explains His Past Issues With Vince McMahon, McMahon Wanting Control
- The Undertaker Shares The Worst Part About Wrestling Training
- Rikishi Says Jacob Fatu Asked Gangrel For Permission to Use His Finisher