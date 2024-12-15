– Reality of Wrestling has new Tag Team Champions, and they’re WWE NXT Superstars Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, aka Hank and Tank. They beat Fly Def (Warren Johnson and Zack Mason) at last night’s ROW Subzero event to win the titles. You can view some clips of their victory shared on social media below.

🚨🚨AND NEW 🚨🚨 HANK AND TANK WIN THE ROW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS pic.twitter.com/C1u8PTREXH — Prince 🌟👑 (@thwrestleprinxe) December 15, 2024