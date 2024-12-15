wrestling / News

WWE NXT’s Hank Walker & Tank Ledger Win Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Titles

December 15, 2024
WWE NXT Cole Custer Hank Walker Tank Ledger Lola Vice Image Credit: WWE

– Reality of Wrestling has new Tag Team Champions, and they’re WWE NXT Superstars Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, aka Hank and Tank. They beat Fly Def (Warren Johnson and Zack Mason) at last night’s ROW Subzero event to win the titles. You can view some clips of their victory shared on social media below.

