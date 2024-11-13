wrestling / News

WWE NXT Headed To Massachusetts On December 17th

November 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT will go on the road to Lowell, Massachusetts next month. WWE announced on Tuesday night that the December 17th show will be held in the city.

The latest road event follows last week’s show in the 2300 Arena on November 6th.

