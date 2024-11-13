wrestling / News
WWE NXT Headed To Massachusetts On December 17th
November 12, 2024 | Posted by
WWE NXT will go on the road to Lowell, Massachusetts next month. WWE announced on Tuesday night that the December 17th show will be held in the city.
The latest road event follows last week’s show in the 2300 Arena on November 6th.
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Feels Like He Lost to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 for Nothing
- Jim Ross on the Lack of Consistency in Malakai Black’s AEW Booking
- Eric Bischoff Weighs on Vince McMahon’s Meeting With TKO’s Mark Shapiro
- Linda McMahon Reportedly Frontrunner to Lead Department of Commerce for Donald Trump