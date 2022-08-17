WWE NXT Heatwave Surges in Viewership, Finishes at No. 5 in Ratings

– Showbuzz Daily has the television numbers for last night’s WWE NXT Heatwave special. The show aired live on the USA Network. Last night’s special saw a nice surge in overall numbers after last week’s drops. NXT Heatwave drew WWE NXT some of its best TV numbers since October 2021.

Last night’s live special averaged 723,000 viewers. That’s a significant increase from last week’s audience, which was 597,000 viewers. This is the first time WWE NXT has managed to break over 700,000 viewers since October 26 for the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2021 special, which drew 746,000 viewers. This is also the largest overall audience for WWE NXT 2.0 since the Halloween Havoc special.

Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key demo. NXT Heatwave drew a 0.18 rating, increasing from last week’s 0.13 number in the demo. This is the highest key demo number for WWE NXT since August 10, 2021.

Heatwave finished at No. 5 in the ratings for cable originals on Tuesday, moving up from last week’s No. 20 slot. This is the second highest cable TV ranking for NXT in the show’s history, behind only the September 18, 2019 episode, which was before the start of the Wednesday Night Wars and the show going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). That was also WWE NXT’s first episode that aired on the USA Network.

Gutfeld! on FNC topped the ratings for Tuesday with a 0.22. The Five on FNC topped viewership for the evening with 3.499 million viewers.