wrestling / News
WWE NXT Heatwave Preview: Breakker vs. McDonagh, Three Title Matches Scheduled
August 16, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE presents the NXT Heatwave special tonight. Tonight’s show will feature Bron Breakker defending the WWE NXT Championship against JD McDonagh in the main event, plus two other title matches.
WWE NXT Heatwave will be broadcast live tonight on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. JD McDonagh
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Zoey Stark
* NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Giovanni Vinci
* Street Fight: Santos Escobar vs. Tony D’Angelo
If Santos wins Legado is free; if D’Angelo wins Santos is gone from NXT
* Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez
WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s show:
