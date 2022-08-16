wrestling / News

WWE NXT Heatwave Preview: Breakker vs. McDonagh, Three Title Matches Scheduled

August 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Heatwave Bron Breakker JD McDonagh Image Credit: WWE

– WWE presents the NXT Heatwave special tonight. Tonight’s show will feature Bron Breakker defending the WWE NXT Championship against JD McDonagh in the main event, plus two other title matches.

WWE NXT Heatwave will be broadcast live tonight on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. JD McDonagh
NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Zoey Stark
NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Giovanni Vinci
Street Fight: Santos Escobar vs. Tony D’Angelo
If Santos wins Legado is free; if D’Angelo wins Santos is gone from NXT
* Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT 2.0, NXT Heatwave, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading