WWE NXT House Show Results 1.05.24: The Family Retains Tag Titles Against OTM

January 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT No Mercy The Family Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT was on the road yesterday for a live event in Melbourne, Florida at the Melbourne Auditorium. Below are some results from the event, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Nathan Frazer & Axiom beat Hank Walker & Tank Ledger.
* Blair Davenport beat Karmen Petrovic.
* Myles Borne & Damon Kemp beat Beau Morris & Von Wagner.
* Joe Gacy beat Drew Gulak.
* Lola Vice defeated Tatum Paxley.
* Trick Williams defeated Ridge Holland via DQ.
* Nikkita Lyons beat Jaida Parker.
* Brooks Jensen beat Javier Bernal.
* Jacy Jayne, Thea Hail, & Riley Osborne beat Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend, & Oro Mensah.
* WWE NXT Tag Team Championships Match: The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo) (c) beat OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price).

