– WWE NXT was on the road yesterday for a live event in Melbourne, Florida at the Melbourne Auditorium. Below are some results from the event, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Nathan Frazer & Axiom beat Hank Walker & Tank Ledger.

* Blair Davenport beat Karmen Petrovic.

* Myles Borne & Damon Kemp beat Beau Morris & Von Wagner.

* Joe Gacy beat Drew Gulak.

* Lola Vice defeated Tatum Paxley.

* Trick Williams defeated Ridge Holland via DQ.

* Nikkita Lyons beat Jaida Parker.

* Brooks Jensen beat Javier Bernal.

* Jacy Jayne, Thea Hail, & Riley Osborne beat Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend, & Oro Mensah.

* WWE NXT Tag Team Championships Match: The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo) (c) beat OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price).

Wishing the best day to Lola Vice and to every single member of The Lola Vice Nation Also congrats on another victory at #NXTMelbourne last night Lola ! 👑🩵🩷@lolavicewwe #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/LZSnBCEdY5 — Matty (@xMattyJay) January 6, 2024

Blair Davenport beats Karmen Petrovic in Match 2 at #nxtmelbourne pic.twitter.com/SBxScc0Yqx — WorldWrestlingKid of TikTok (@WWKTikTok) January 6, 2024

Lola Vice won her match tonight against Tatum Paxley at #NXTMelbourne @lolavicewwe pic.twitter.com/Vhi1bTsO52 — Austin (@The_Austin_0) January 6, 2024

Up next at #NXTMELbourne it's 3 members of Meta Four… Jakara… Lash.. and Oro vs Chase U's Thea Hail, Jacy Jane and Riley Osbourne pic.twitter.com/IiMjByAS7n — WorldWrestlingKid of TikTok (@WWKTikTok) January 6, 2024

Final match of the night in Melbourne… OTM Bronco and Lucien vs Tony D and @Stacks_WWE #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/X9nfTgPjq7 — WorldWrestlingKid of TikTok (@WWKTikTok) January 6, 2024