wrestling / News
WWE NXT House Show Results 1.13.24: Oba Femi Retains Title in Headliner
– WWE NXT also held a live event yesterday at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :
* Trick Williams beat Luca Crusifino.
* Izzy Dame (with Kiana James) beat Brinley Reece
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger beat Damon Kemp & Myles Borne and Noam Dar & Oro Mensah.
* Josh Briggs beat Lexis King.
* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend (with Noam Dar) were victorious over Fallon Henley (with Tiffany Stratton) & Kelani Jordan.
* Charlie Dempsey defeated Andrzej Hughes-Murray.
* Ridge Holland defeats Joe Coffey.
* Chase University (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, & Riley Osborne) beat OTM (Bronco Nima, Lucien Price & Scrypts).
* Blair Davenport beat Stevie Turner.
* Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley defeated Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice.
* NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) beat Brooks Jensen to retain the title..
