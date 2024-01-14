– WWE NXT also held a live event yesterday at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :

* Trick Williams beat Luca Crusifino.

* Izzy Dame (with Kiana James) beat Brinley Reece

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger beat Damon Kemp & Myles Borne and Noam Dar & Oro Mensah.

* Josh Briggs beat Lexis King.

* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend (with Noam Dar) were victorious over Fallon Henley (with Tiffany Stratton) & Kelani Jordan.

* Charlie Dempsey defeated Andrzej Hughes-Murray.

* Ridge Holland defeats Joe Coffey.

* Chase University (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, & Riley Osborne) beat OTM (Bronco Nima, Lucien Price & Scrypts).

* Blair Davenport beat Stevie Turner.

* Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley defeated Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice.

* NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) beat Brooks Jensen to retain the title..