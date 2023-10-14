– WWE NXT was back at the Largo Event Center last night in Largo, Florida for a live event. Lexis King, aka Brian Pillman Jr., made his NXT in-ring debut at last night’s show. Also, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson was in action and won his singles bout. You can view the results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam :

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger beat Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe.

* Arianna Grace beat Breanna Ruggiero.

* Gable Steveson was victorious over Javier Bernal.

* Myles Borne (w/ Damon Kemp) beat Trey Bearhill.

* Jacy Jayne (w/Thea Hail) beat Karmen Petrovic.

* Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo beat Malik Blade & Edris Enofe.

* Lexis King defeated Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley).

* DIJAK beat Andrezj Hughes-Murray.

* Thea Hail (w/ Jacy Jayne) beat Ivy Nile.

* Tyler Bate, Nathan Frazer & Axiom beat Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey & Wolfgang).

You can also view some photos and clips from last night’s WWE NXT event below: