WWE NXT House Show Results 10.13.23: Lexis King Makes NXT In-Ring Debut
– WWE NXT was back at the Largo Event Center last night in Largo, Florida for a live event. Lexis King, aka Brian Pillman Jr., made his NXT in-ring debut at last night’s show. Also, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson was in action and won his singles bout. You can view the results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam :
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger beat Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe.
* Arianna Grace beat Breanna Ruggiero.
* Gable Steveson was victorious over Javier Bernal.
* Myles Borne (w/ Damon Kemp) beat Trey Bearhill.
* Jacy Jayne (w/Thea Hail) beat Karmen Petrovic.
* Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo beat Malik Blade & Edris Enofe.
* Lexis King defeated Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley).
* DIJAK beat Andrezj Hughes-Murray.
* Thea Hail (w/ Jacy Jayne) beat Ivy Nile.
* Tyler Bate, Nathan Frazer & Axiom beat Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey & Wolfgang).
You can also view some photos and clips from last night’s WWE NXT event below:
Lexis King wins #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/IrtUYiqFfd
— BWAMatt (@BWAMatt) October 14, 2023
Not this guy wrestling tonight at #NXTLargo … pic.twitter.com/4gvfumAGaH
— BWAMatt (@BWAMatt) October 13, 2023
One of the nastiest, most beautiful finishers @AngelGarzaWwe #nxtlargo pic.twitter.com/rIh5eMFvCW
— Ashes and Will do Disney! (@AandWDisney) October 14, 2023
#NXTLargo She's beauty and she's @AriannaGraceWWE! pic.twitter.com/tRFj9S4h8I
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) October 14, 2023
. @Axiom_WWE stays putting on banger after banger #nxtlargo pic.twitter.com/30OBX6u2yp
— BWAMatt (@BWAMatt) October 14, 2023
Brian Pillman Jr/Lexis King made his NXT in-ring debut last night at #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/smust9pGoa
— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) October 14, 2023
Thank you #NxtLargo pic.twitter.com/ZNCpW0REWx
— Angel Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) October 14, 2023
@iLLiteFotos kills it every time #nxtlargo tonight don’t miss it pic.twitter.com/VLRVT9qnDb
— Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) October 13, 2023
#NXTLargo didn’t deserve me, let’s see if the people at #NXTWinterHaven appreciate the #BITW
📸: Puppet guy pic.twitter.com/1gbgikAMtv
— Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) October 14, 2023
