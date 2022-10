– WWE NXT returned for a live event last night in Largo, Florida at the Largo Event Center. Below are some results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam :

* Brooks Jensen, Fallon Henley & Josh Briggs beat Chase U (Andre Chase & Thea Hail) & Ikemen Jiro (w/ Bodhi Hayward).

* Ivy Nile (w/ Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) beat Lash Legend.

* Quincy Elliott beat Xyon Quinn.

* Indi Hartwell beat Kiana James.

* Apollo Crews & Hank Walker beat Commander Azeez & Grayson Waller.

* WWE NXT Tag Team Championships Street Fight: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) (c) beat Edris Enofe & Malik Blade to retain their titles.

* Oro Mensah vs. Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) went to a no-contest. It ultimately turned into a six-man tag team match.

* Nathan Frazer, Oro Mensah & Wes Lee beat Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone).