– WWE NXT was in action for a live event last night in Melbourne, Florida at the Melbourne Auditorium. In the main event, Mandy Rose defended her Women’s Championship against Thea Hail, who won a Battle Royal earlier in the night to earn a title shot. Below are some results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam :

* Women’s Halloween Battle Royal: Thea Hail won the Battle Royal to win a title shot later in the night.

* Odyssey Jones beat Javier Bernal.

* NXT Tag Team Championships: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) (c) beat Hank Walker and a local talent to retain their titles.

* JD McDonagh beat Andre Chase.

* Carmelo Hayes picked up a win over Oro Mensah.

* Veer Mahan & Sanga beat Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen.

* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (c) beat Channing Lorenzo to retain his title.

* WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose (c) beat Thea Hail to retain her title.

You can also check out some clips and photos from the event posted on Twitter. For the Halloween Battle Royal, Cora Jade dressed up as AJ Lee. Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez did some cosplay as Bayley.

Stick that in your pipe and smoke it #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/2HGu2RPPUV — Sol Ruca (@SolRucaWWE) October 29, 2022