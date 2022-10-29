wrestling / News
WWE NXT House Show Results 10.28.22: Mandy Rose Defends Title Against Thea Hail
– WWE NXT was in action for a live event last night in Melbourne, Florida at the Melbourne Auditorium. In the main event, Mandy Rose defended her Women’s Championship against Thea Hail, who won a Battle Royal earlier in the night to earn a title shot. Below are some results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam :
* Women’s Halloween Battle Royal: Thea Hail won the Battle Royal to win a title shot later in the night.
* Odyssey Jones beat Javier Bernal.
* NXT Tag Team Championships: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) (c) beat Hank Walker and a local talent to retain their titles.
* JD McDonagh beat Andre Chase.
* Carmelo Hayes picked up a win over Oro Mensah.
* Veer Mahan & Sanga beat Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen.
* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (c) beat Channing Lorenzo to retain his title.
* WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose (c) beat Thea Hail to retain her title.
You can also check out some clips and photos from the event posted on Twitter. For the Halloween Battle Royal, Cora Jade dressed up as AJ Lee. Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez did some cosplay as Bayley.
Halloween battle royal tonight in #NXTMelbourne @WWENXT
S/o to my mother @TheAJMendez pic.twitter.com/ewHWvhVOPG
— Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) October 29, 2022
Stick that in your pipe and smoke it #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/2HGu2RPPUV
— Sol Ruca (@SolRucaWWE) October 29, 2022
I’m still a hugger @itsBayleyWWE #NXTHalloweenBattleRoyal #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/Nqv8VPLj7U
— roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) October 29, 2022
#NXTMelbourne Women's Halloween Battle Royale!🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/0ZQHadJ2x7
— Valentina Feroz 🐯🥋 (@ValentiFerozWWE) October 29, 2022
#nxtmelbourne see y’all there…leggo pic.twitter.com/UjDVEXIE5I
— Wes Lee (@WesLee_WWE) October 28, 2022
.@gigidolin_wwe as Chucky at #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/7b9nqdP15D
— AJ (@aj_autograph) October 29, 2022
#NXTMelbourne As earned in her battle royale victory, @theahail_wwe earned a match with @WWE_MandyRose for the NXT Women's Title. But with the toxic combination of "Chucky" @gigidolin_wwe and the Janedertaker in her corner, Mandy left the ring still champion. pic.twitter.com/GwfCxT0COx
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) October 29, 2022
Cora Jade cosplaying as AJ Lee 😍 #WWENXT #NXTMelbourne #CoraJade #GenerationOfJade #AJLee #beautiful pic.twitter.com/nH1xYJ3LXa
— 👻 JonnyLeTran5 🎃 (@JonnyLeTran5) October 29, 2022
Roxanne Perez cosplaying as babyface Bayley 😍 #WWENXT #NXTMelbourne #RoxannePerez #Bayley #beautiful pic.twitter.com/LGIwxJm3LH
— 👻 JonnyLeTran5 🎃 (@JonnyLeTran5) October 29, 2022
