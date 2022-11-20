– WWE NXT held another live event last night at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida. Below are some results, per WrestlingNerdRA and Wrestling Bodyslam :

* Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) beat Myles Borne & Charlie Dempsey.

* Kiana James challenged Fallon Henley to a match.

* Oro Mensah beat Damon Kemp.

* Apollo Crews beat Bryson Montana.

* Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) were victorious over the team of Indi Hartwell, Sol Ruca & Dani Palmer.

* Elimination Match: Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, Malik Blade & Edris Enofe defeated the team of Grayson Waller, Veer Mahaan, Sanga & ???.

* Odyssey Jones beat Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* Zoey Stark beat Ivy Nile

* Nikkita Lyons confronts Zoey Stark

* WWE NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) (c) beat Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams to retain the titles.

NXT's greatest duo with some quality entertainment for y'all! It's all good over here 🥴 #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/qNPbHqZkLh — j-lyn | world's best worst pr agent (@MELOSECTION) November 20, 2022

Great battle , I will be back Apollo #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/6Ht1MCcroM — Bryson Montana (@BrysonWwe) November 20, 2022