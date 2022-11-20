wrestling / News

WWE NXT House Show Results 11.19.22: Pretty Deadly Retain Titles in Headliner

November 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Pretty Deadly WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT held another live event last night at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida. Below are some results, per WrestlingNerdRA and Wrestling Bodyslam :

* Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) beat Myles Borne & Charlie Dempsey.
* Kiana James challenged Fallon Henley to a match.
* Oro Mensah beat Damon Kemp.
* Apollo Crews beat Bryson Montana.
* Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) were victorious over the team of Indi Hartwell, Sol Ruca & Dani Palmer.
* Elimination Match: Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, Malik Blade & Edris Enofe defeated the team of Grayson Waller, Veer Mahaan, Sanga & ???.
* Odyssey Jones beat Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
* Zoey Stark beat Ivy Nile
* Nikkita Lyons confronts Zoey Stark
* WWE NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) (c) beat Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams to retain the titles.

