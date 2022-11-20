wrestling / News
WWE NXT House Show Results 11.19.22: Pretty Deadly Retain Titles in Headliner
– WWE NXT held another live event last night at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida. Below are some results, per WrestlingNerdRA and Wrestling Bodyslam :
* Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) beat Myles Borne & Charlie Dempsey.
* Kiana James challenged Fallon Henley to a match.
* Oro Mensah beat Damon Kemp.
* Apollo Crews beat Bryson Montana.
* Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) were victorious over the team of Indi Hartwell, Sol Ruca & Dani Palmer.
* Elimination Match: Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, Malik Blade & Edris Enofe defeated the team of Grayson Waller, Veer Mahaan, Sanga & ???.
* Odyssey Jones beat Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
* Zoey Stark beat Ivy Nile
* Nikkita Lyons confronts Zoey Stark
* WWE NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) (c) beat Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams to retain the titles.
NXT's greatest duo with some quality entertainment for y'all! It's all good over here 🥴 #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/qNPbHqZkLh
— j-lyn | world's best worst pr agent (@MELOSECTION) November 20, 2022
Great battle , I will be back Apollo #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/6Ht1MCcroM
— Bryson Montana (@BrysonWwe) November 20, 2022
#NXTlakeland who will be my prey tonight? pic.twitter.com/wvEcl0tIFr
— Zoey Stark (@ZoeyStarkWWE) November 19, 2022
Another picture of @WWE_MandyRose because you can never get enough MANDY #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/kmwcu0DWV8
— pro wrestling nerd (@wrestlingnerdRA) November 20, 2022
Pretty Deadly @KitWilson_PD @EltonPrince_PD #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/VYKlvWwbkQ
— Santana (@FullardSantana) November 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Jumps In On The Road Dogg – Bret Hart Controversy
- Several Previously-Absent Wrestlers Reportedly in Newark Ahead of AEW Full Gear (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Steve Austin Downplays Rumors of Return, Explains Recent Workout Videos
- Eric Bischoff Details What Vince McMahon Did In WWE Creative Meetings