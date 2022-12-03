wrestling / News
WWE NXT House Show Results 12.02.22: Apollo Crews Wins Non-Title Fatal 4-Way
– WWE NXT returned to the Jacksonville Armory for a live event last night in Jacksonville, Florida. As noted, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell had a touching reunion at the WWE NXT event. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) (w/ Thea Hail) beat Grayson Waller & Kale Dixon
* Odyssey Jones beat Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes)
* Cora Jade beat Tatum Paxley
* NXT Tag Team Championships: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) (c) beat Edris Enofe & Malik Blade to retain the titles.
* Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs & Wes Lee (w/ Fallon Henley) beat The Schism (Jagger Reid, Joe Gacy & Rip Fowler) (w/ Ava Raine).
* Dexter Lumis beat Javier Bernal.
* Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis reunited and shared an embrace.
* Sol Ruca & Thea Hail beat Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend.
* Roxanne Perez beat Indi Hartwell.
* Apollo Crews beat Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh and Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) in a Fatal 4-Way match (Non-title match).
InDex has reunited (NXT live event) pic.twitter.com/M8MpJCqEqh
— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) December 3, 2022
IN-DEX!!! @indi_hartwell @WWENXT #NXTJacksonville #Reunion pic.twitter.com/LLxEbSbCuO
— PeokeyG (@TArmstrongpg) December 3, 2022
.@WesLee_WWE joined forces with @BrooksJensenWWE, #JoshBriggs, and @FallonHenleyWWE to take on the #Schism!!! #NXTJacksonville #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/46SYu7Ekts
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 3, 2022
