– WWE NXT returned to the Jacksonville Armory for a live event last night in Jacksonville, Florida. As noted, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell had a touching reunion at the WWE NXT event. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) (w/ Thea Hail) beat Grayson Waller & Kale Dixon

* Odyssey Jones beat Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes)

* Cora Jade beat Tatum Paxley

* NXT Tag Team Championships: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) (c) beat Edris Enofe & Malik Blade to retain the titles.

* Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs & Wes Lee (w/ Fallon Henley) beat The Schism (Jagger Reid, Joe Gacy & Rip Fowler) (w/ Ava Raine).

* Dexter Lumis beat Javier Bernal.

* Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis reunited and shared an embrace.

* Sol Ruca & Thea Hail beat Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend.

* Roxanne Perez beat Indi Hartwell.

* Apollo Crews beat Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh and Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) in a Fatal 4-Way match (Non-title match).