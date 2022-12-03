wrestling / News

WWE NXT House Show Results 12.02.22: Apollo Crews Wins Non-Title Fatal 4-Way

December 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Apollo Crews WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT returned to the Jacksonville Armory for a live event last night in Jacksonville, Florida. As noted, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell had a touching reunion at the WWE NXT event. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) (w/ Thea Hail) beat Grayson Waller & Kale Dixon
* Odyssey Jones beat Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes)
* Cora Jade beat Tatum Paxley
* NXT Tag Team Championships: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) (c) beat Edris Enofe & Malik Blade to retain the titles.
* Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs & Wes Lee (w/ Fallon Henley) beat The Schism (Jagger Reid, Joe Gacy & Rip Fowler) (w/ Ava Raine).
* Dexter Lumis beat Javier Bernal.
* Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis reunited and shared an embrace.
* Sol Ruca & Thea Hail beat Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend.
* Roxanne Perez beat Indi Hartwell.
* Apollo Crews beat Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh and Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) in a Fatal 4-Way match (Non-title match).

