WWE NXT House Show Results 2.10.24: Gigi Dolin & Shotzi Win in Main Event

February 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shotzi WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– WWE held another live NXT event last night in Venice, Florida. Below are some results from the event, via Cagematch.net:

* Ridge Holland beat Javier Bernal.
* No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey & Damon Kemp) (w/Myles Borne) beat Dion Lennox & Je’Von Evans.
* Myles Borne (w/Charlie Dempsey & Damon Kemp) beat Kale Dixon.
* Blair Davenport beat Wren Sinclair.
* Chase U (Andre Chase & Riley Osborne) beat Lexis King & Lucky Ali.
* Kelani Jordan beat Kiana James.
* Out The Mud (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) (w/SCRYPTS) beat Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont.
* WWE NXT North American Title Match: Oba Femi (c) beat Brooks Jensen to retain the title.
* Gigi Dolin & Shotzi beat Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley.

