– WWE held another live NXT event last night in Venice, Florida. Below are some results from the event, via Cagematch.net:

* Ridge Holland beat Javier Bernal.

* No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey & Damon Kemp) (w/Myles Borne) beat Dion Lennox & Je’Von Evans.

* Myles Borne (w/Charlie Dempsey & Damon Kemp) beat Kale Dixon.

* Blair Davenport beat Wren Sinclair.

* Chase U (Andre Chase & Riley Osborne) beat Lexis King & Lucky Ali.

* Kelani Jordan beat Kiana James.

* Out The Mud (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) (w/SCRYPTS) beat Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont.

* WWE NXT North American Title Match: Oba Femi (c) beat Brooks Jensen to retain the title.

* Gigi Dolin & Shotzi beat Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley.

I got pictures with Shotzi and Gigi Dolin at #NXTVenice and that was sick as hell pic.twitter.com/3JkIUmqHEB — Giovanni (@Acavella37) February 11, 2024

Here’s a few random pics from tonight’s #NXTVenice show pic.twitter.com/EQK3Sq2JTm — Big Chris Spirito Swolelander 🇺🇸✌🏻❤️💪🏻 (@BigChrisSpirito) February 11, 2024

Shotzi has a title match this tuesday. #nxtvenice pic.twitter.com/g4Ls9iPmt6 — Nick Zongker (@nzongker58) February 11, 2024