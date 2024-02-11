wrestling / News
WWE NXT House Show Results 2.10.24: Gigi Dolin & Shotzi Win in Main Event
– WWE held another live NXT event last night in Venice, Florida. Below are some results from the event, via Cagematch.net:
* Ridge Holland beat Javier Bernal.
* No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey & Damon Kemp) (w/Myles Borne) beat Dion Lennox & Je’Von Evans.
* Myles Borne (w/Charlie Dempsey & Damon Kemp) beat Kale Dixon.
* Blair Davenport beat Wren Sinclair.
* Chase U (Andre Chase & Riley Osborne) beat Lexis King & Lucky Ali.
* Kelani Jordan beat Kiana James.
* Out The Mud (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) (w/SCRYPTS) beat Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont.
* WWE NXT North American Title Match: Oba Femi (c) beat Brooks Jensen to retain the title.
* Gigi Dolin & Shotzi beat Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley.
I got pictures with Shotzi and Gigi Dolin at #NXTVenice and that was sick as hell pic.twitter.com/3JkIUmqHEB
— Giovanni (@Acavella37) February 11, 2024
Here’s a few random pics from tonight’s #NXTVenice show pic.twitter.com/EQK3Sq2JTm
— Big Chris Spirito Swolelander 🇺🇸✌🏻❤️💪🏻 (@BigChrisSpirito) February 11, 2024
Few more pics from tonight’s #NXTvenice show. https://t.co/wr0LkijAKp pic.twitter.com/kp61vDOaBZ
— Big Chris Spirito Swolelander 🇺🇸✌🏻❤️💪🏻 (@BigChrisSpirito) February 11, 2024
Shotzi has a title match this tuesday. #nxtvenice pic.twitter.com/g4Ls9iPmt6
— Nick Zongker (@nzongker58) February 11, 2024
#nxtvenice tonight 🔥 Who’s ready to get Brinactive? pic.twitter.com/iybGV1pgaq
— Brinley Reece (@brinleyreecewwe) February 10, 2024
Thank you #NXTVenice pic.twitter.com/APD9jUzGAV
— Ridge Holland (@RidgeWWE) February 11, 2024
.@WWENXT LIVE tmrw in #NXTVenice 📍 and first time in years TONIGHT in #NXTChrystalCity📍
Lotta Firsts this weekend 👀👀
Slide thru 🚗💨 pic.twitter.com/dZwcgtJaok
— Lucky Ali (@LuckyWrestling) February 9, 2024
Ready To ThrowDown 😤#NXTVENICE pic.twitter.com/HHKy3GPGca
— Rickssen Opont (@_Tysonwwe_) February 11, 2024
