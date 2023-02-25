– WWE NXT held a live show last night in Jacksonville, Florida at the Jacksonville Armory. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) beat Lash Legend to retain her title.

* Axiom beat Eddy Thorpe.

* Edris Enofe & Malik Blade beat Xyon Quinn & Bronco Nima (w/ Lucien Price)

* Ilja Dragunov picked up the win over Tank Ledger.

* Meiko Satomura beat Tiffany Stratton.

* After the match was over, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez came out to stare down Meiko Satomura.

* WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (c) beat Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/ Tony D’Angelo) in order to retain his title.

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: Fallon Henley & Kiana James (c) beat Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn and Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley (w/ The Creed Brothers) to retain the titles.

* Blindfold Match: Andre Chase (w/ Duke Hudson & Thea Hail) vs. JD McDonagh ended due to a no-contest after Schism attacked Andre Chase. Bron Breakker came out to make the save. As a result, an impromptu tag team match was made

* Bron Breakker & Duke Hudson (w/ Andre Chase & Thea Hail) were victorious over Schism (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler).

