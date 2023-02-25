wrestling / News
WWE NXT House Show Results 2.24.23: Bron Breakker Teams With Duke Hudson
– WWE NXT held a live show last night in Jacksonville, Florida at the Jacksonville Armory. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) beat Lash Legend to retain her title.
* Axiom beat Eddy Thorpe.
* Edris Enofe & Malik Blade beat Xyon Quinn & Bronco Nima (w/ Lucien Price)
* Ilja Dragunov picked up the win over Tank Ledger.
* Meiko Satomura beat Tiffany Stratton.
* After the match was over, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez came out to stare down Meiko Satomura.
* WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (c) beat Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/ Tony D’Angelo) in order to retain his title.
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: Fallon Henley & Kiana James (c) beat Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn and Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley (w/ The Creed Brothers) to retain the titles.
* Blindfold Match: Andre Chase (w/ Duke Hudson & Thea Hail) vs. JD McDonagh ended due to a no-contest after Schism attacked Andre Chase. Bron Breakker came out to make the save. As a result, an impromptu tag team match was made
* Bron Breakker & Duke Hudson (w/ Andre Chase & Thea Hail) were victorious over Schism (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler).
Awesome 🔥@roxanne_wwe #NXTJacksonville
— Sonya Bayley – WWE Fan 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) February 25, 2023
IF THERE WASN'T ENOUGH GOING ON TONIGHT#NXTJacksonville is happening
For the women
both championships defended
Roxanne beat Lash
Meiko beat Tiffany
Business Casual won a 3 way vs Demonic English Girls & 💎 Mine@Fan_Of_Wrestlin @riverstreet88 @NVhowlingWolves @richschellhase pic.twitter.com/qoYaXrvu7l
— jenna news network (@StanCRB) February 25, 2023
#NXTJacksonville and stilllllll NXT women's champion the beautiful and talented @Roxane_wwe
— DisprVLL (@scldispr) February 25, 2023
GOOD MORNING CORA & ROXANNE FANS 🌞
Last night at #NXTJacksonville
Roxanne & Meiko had separate matches
but still had a moment in the ring to promote their Roadblock match
full results of all the women's matches & more pics 🔽 https://t.co/wsh82Gpqjv pic.twitter.com/zJy4DnSDPp
— jenna news network (@StanCRB) February 25, 2023
What an incredible match between @jd_mcdonagh & @AndreChaseWWE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #NXTJacksonville
— Sonya Bayley – WWE Fan 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) February 25, 2023
#NXTJacksonville and stilllllllll your NXT Women's tag team champions!! @kianajames_wwe @FallonHenleyWWE
— DisprVLL (@scldispr) February 25, 2023
They're doing a blindfold match lmfao #NXTJacksonville
— Cooper (@CooperTheFan) February 25, 2023
