WWE NXT House Show Results 3.17.18: Ricochet Competes in Main Event, More

– WWE held an NXT house show in Largo, Florida on Saturday night. The results are, per Wrestling Inc:

* SAnitY’s Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe defeated Dan Matha and Wolfgang.

* Buddy Murphy defeated Mark Andrews.

* Xia Li defeated Reina Gonzalez.

* TM61 defeated Trent Seven and No Way Jose. War Machine attacked after the match and took out TM61 for a nice reaction. They are impressive.

* NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O’Reilly defeated Eric Young.

* Aleister Black defeated Kona Reeves.

* NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon and Kairi Sane defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

* Ricochet defeated Adam Cole.