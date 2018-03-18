wrestling / News
WWE NXT House Show Results 3.17.18: Ricochet Competes in Main Event, More
March 18, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE held an NXT house show in Largo, Florida on Saturday night. The results are, per Wrestling Inc:
* SAnitY’s Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe defeated Dan Matha and Wolfgang.
* Buddy Murphy defeated Mark Andrews.
* Xia Li defeated Reina Gonzalez.
* TM61 defeated Trent Seven and No Way Jose. War Machine attacked after the match and took out TM61 for a nice reaction. They are impressive.
* NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O’Reilly defeated Eric Young.
* Aleister Black defeated Kona Reeves.
* NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon and Kairi Sane defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.
* Ricochet defeated Adam Cole.