– WWE NXT presented a live event last night in Crystal River, Florida. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:

* Karmen Petrovic defeated Lainey Reid.

* Uriah Connors (w/ Kale Dixon) defeated Jasper Troy.

* Leigh Laurel, P-Nasty & Tyra Mae Steele defeated Dani Sekelsky, Sirena Linton & Zena Sterling.

* Izzi Dame defeated Adriana Rizzo.

* Luca Crusifino defeated Niko Vance.

* Fatal Four Way Match: Lola Vice defeated Cora Jade and Jazmyn Nyx and Zaria.

* Je’Von Evans defeated Eddy Thorpe.

* Giulia defeated Arianna Grace.

* WWE NXT Women’s Title Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) defeated Jacy Jayne (w/ Jazmyn Nyx) to retain her title.

* WWE NXT Title Match: Oba Femi (c) defeated Channing Lorenzo (w/ Adriana Rizzo & Luca Crusifino) by disqualification to retain the title.

Another weekend of the #CoconutChronicles for @WWENXT live events in Crystal River and Gainesville! We’re on the road to Stand And Deliver! #NXTCrystalRiver #NXTGainesville pic.twitter.com/sMMuh3RHEE — Blake Howard (Chadwick) (@blakehowardwwe) April 5, 2025