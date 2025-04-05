wrestling / News
WWE NXT House Show Results 4.04.25: Oba Femi Defends Title, Giulia in Action
– WWE NXT presented a live event last night in Crystal River, Florida. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:
* Karmen Petrovic defeated Lainey Reid.
* Uriah Connors (w/ Kale Dixon) defeated Jasper Troy.
* Leigh Laurel, P-Nasty & Tyra Mae Steele defeated Dani Sekelsky, Sirena Linton & Zena Sterling.
* Izzi Dame defeated Adriana Rizzo.
* Luca Crusifino defeated Niko Vance.
* Fatal Four Way Match: Lola Vice defeated Cora Jade and Jazmyn Nyx and Zaria.
* Je’Von Evans defeated Eddy Thorpe.
* Giulia defeated Arianna Grace.
* WWE NXT Women’s Title Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) defeated Jacy Jayne (w/ Jazmyn Nyx) to retain her title.
* WWE NXT Title Match: Oba Femi (c) defeated Channing Lorenzo (w/ Adriana Rizzo & Luca Crusifino) by disqualification to retain the title.
Another weekend of the #CoconutChronicles for @WWENXT live events in Crystal River and Gainesville! We’re on the road to Stand And Deliver! #NXTCrystalRiver #NXTGainesville pic.twitter.com/sMMuh3RHEE
— Blake Howard (Chadwick) (@blakehowardwwe) April 5, 2025
Giulia officially back in action tonight!!! #NXTCrystalRiver pic.twitter.com/UgASJhebK8
— Michael M (@DarthMikeRises) April 5, 2025
Guila returns #NXTCRYSTALRIVER pic.twitter.com/nWb5zE6pjE
— Scorpion aka T.O.W. (スコーピオン別名オリジナルのホワイトボーイ) (@ScorpionakaToW) April 5, 2025
More Pictures of Giulia from the NXT Live Event. She looks so good!#NXTCrystalRiver pic.twitter.com/1WTwoKRzs2
— 𝙺𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚗 🇯🇵 ジュリアはプロレス界の女王！ 👑 🇯🇵 (@Giulia_Fan_Page) April 5, 2025
#NXTCrystalRiver After a rollicking battle, @lolavicewwe rocks @Jazmyn_nyx_wwe with the uraken, and she's sitting pretty! pic.twitter.com/S5O1XLxcXQ
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) April 5, 2025
#NXTcrystalriver welcome to the #SHINGSHINGSHOW 🗡️🗡️🗡️🗡️ pic.twitter.com/2kWbiaJAqF
— karmen petrovic 🗡 (@karmen_wwe) April 5, 2025