WWE NXT House Show Results 4.04.25: Oba Femi Defends Title, Giulia in Action

April 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Oba Femi WWE NXT Roadblock 3-11-25 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT presented a live event last night in Crystal River, Florida. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:

* Karmen Petrovic defeated Lainey Reid.
* Uriah Connors (w/ Kale Dixon) defeated Jasper Troy.
* Leigh Laurel, P-Nasty & Tyra Mae Steele defeated Dani Sekelsky, Sirena Linton & Zena Sterling.
* Izzi Dame defeated Adriana Rizzo.
* Luca Crusifino defeated Niko Vance.
* Fatal Four Way Match: Lola Vice defeated Cora Jade and Jazmyn Nyx and Zaria.
* Je’Von Evans defeated Eddy Thorpe.
* Giulia defeated Arianna Grace.
* WWE NXT Women’s Title Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) defeated Jacy Jayne (w/ Jazmyn Nyx) to retain her title.
* WWE NXT Title Match: Oba Femi (c) defeated Channing Lorenzo (w/ Adriana Rizzo & Luca Crusifino) by disqualification to retain the title.

