WWE NXT House Show Results 4.28.23: Carmelo Hayes Beats Joe Coffey in Headliner

April 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Carmelo Hayes WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT held a house show last night at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida. Below are the results for the card, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Channing Lorenzo beat Kale Dixon.
* WWE NXT Championship #1 Contenders Match: Joe Coffey beat Brooks Jensen and Julius Creed and Malik Blade.
* Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) beat Big Boa & Dante Chen
* Cora Jade & Jacy Jayne beat Ivy Nile & Lash Legend
* Fallon Henley & Josh Briggs defeated Javier Bernal & Tatum Paxley
* Charlie Dempsey beat Houston Miller.
* Charlie Dempsey beat A Security Guard.
* Julius Creed was victorious over Charlie Dempsey.
* Bron Breakker attacked Julius Creed after the match.
* Bron Breakker defeated Trick Williams
* Hank Walker, Lucien Price, Tank Ledger & Wes Lee beat Damon Kemp, Dijak, Noam Dar & Tavion Heights
* Lea Mitchell & Roxanne Perez beat Kiana James & Monika Klisara
* WWE NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) beat Joe Coffey to retain the title.

