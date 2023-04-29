wrestling / News
WWE NXT House Show Results 4.28.23: Carmelo Hayes Beats Joe Coffey in Headliner
– WWE NXT held a house show last night at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida. Below are the results for the card, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Channing Lorenzo beat Kale Dixon.
* WWE NXT Championship #1 Contenders Match: Joe Coffey beat Brooks Jensen and Julius Creed and Malik Blade.
* Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) beat Big Boa & Dante Chen
* Cora Jade & Jacy Jayne beat Ivy Nile & Lash Legend
* Fallon Henley & Josh Briggs defeated Javier Bernal & Tatum Paxley
* Charlie Dempsey beat Houston Miller.
* Charlie Dempsey beat A Security Guard.
* Julius Creed was victorious over Charlie Dempsey.
* Bron Breakker attacked Julius Creed after the match.
* Bron Breakker defeated Trick Williams
* Hank Walker, Lucien Price, Tank Ledger & Wes Lee beat Damon Kemp, Dijak, Noam Dar & Tavion Heights
* Lea Mitchell & Roxanne Perez beat Kiana James & Monika Klisara
* WWE NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) beat Joe Coffey to retain the title.
@DieselVic letting @jacyjaynewwe his feelings at #NXTJacksonville. pic.twitter.com/GwMBEGqptN
— Shaura, M.Ed., GCDF (@bhsqueen03) April 29, 2023
@joe_coffey letting Blake know that it is their kingdom at #NXTJacksonville. #WWE #Gallus #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/d3PMddBlUI
— Shaura, M.Ed., GCDF (@bhsqueen03) April 29, 2023
@jacyjaynewwe and @CoraJadeWWE…the next dynamic tag team? #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/TEB4G5oXl0
— Shaura, M.Ed., GCDF (@bhsqueen03) April 29, 2023
#NXTJacksonville got to see big body and pax as a team. You’re welcome Jacksonville ☺️ pic.twitter.com/olO5o7W5iq
— Pax (@TatumPaxley) April 29, 2023
Bonding over our common disgust #NXTJACKSONVILLE pic.twitter.com/tO4LyyWx5x
— Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) April 28, 2023
📸@DebbieDeans8 @bhsqueen03 pic.twitter.com/DowdrhRjUy
— Joe Coffey (@Joe_Coffey) April 29, 2023
