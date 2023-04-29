– WWE NXT held a house show last night at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida. Below are the results for the card, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Channing Lorenzo beat Kale Dixon.

* WWE NXT Championship #1 Contenders Match: Joe Coffey beat Brooks Jensen and Julius Creed and Malik Blade.

* Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) beat Big Boa & Dante Chen

* Cora Jade & Jacy Jayne beat Ivy Nile & Lash Legend

* Fallon Henley & Josh Briggs defeated Javier Bernal & Tatum Paxley

* Charlie Dempsey beat Houston Miller.

* Charlie Dempsey beat A Security Guard.

* Julius Creed was victorious over Charlie Dempsey.

* Bron Breakker attacked Julius Creed after the match.

* Bron Breakker defeated Trick Williams

* Hank Walker, Lucien Price, Tank Ledger & Wes Lee beat Damon Kemp, Dijak, Noam Dar & Tavion Heights

* Lea Mitchell & Roxanne Perez beat Kiana James & Monika Klisara

* WWE NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) beat Joe Coffey to retain the title.