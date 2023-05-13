wrestling / News
WWE NXT House Show Results 5.12.23: Gallus Defends Titles in Headliner
– WWE NXT was back for a live event last night at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport, Florida. Below are some results from the event, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Ivy Nile beat Lola Vice
* Tank Ledger & Hank Walker beat Rickssen Opont & Unknown
* Oba Femi beat Myles Borne
* Kiana James was victorious over Brooklyn Barlow
* Joe Coffey defeated Charlie Dempsey
* Trick Williams beat Dijak
* Brutus & Julius Creed defeated Bronco Nima & Lucien Price
* Noam Dar beat Duke Hudson
* Kelani Jordan and Thea Hail won their match over Cora Jade and Harleigh White
* WWE NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) (c) beat Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs to retain their titles.
Stay out of #ObaFemi’s path… 😳😳 #NXTDavenport #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/8WiXEu11wp
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 13, 2023
.@kianajames_wwe demands the spotlight! 👏 👏 #NXTDavenport #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/VCxmtsE5cq
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 13, 2023
#NXTDavenport awesome show tonight! pic.twitter.com/0B7P38K42v
— fallenjedi1138 (@nickhannah1138) May 13, 2023
#NXTDavenport @CoraJadeWWE and @theahail_wwe take newer partners under their wings in a tag match. @kelani_wwe continues to impress. Cora places the blame on her rookie for their loss. pic.twitter.com/O2wXJBAOsY
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 13, 2023
#NXTDavenport Big meaty men slappin' meat! The Hanky Tanky Connection with a victory over another young and hungry tag team! @TankLedgerWWE won't let a broken tooth stop a winning smile! pic.twitter.com/GAMxHckAwF
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 13, 2023