WWE NXT House Show Results 5.12.23: Gallus Defends Titles in Headliner

May 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Gallus Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT was back for a live event last night at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport, Florida. Below are some results from the event, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Ivy Nile beat Lola Vice
* Tank Ledger & Hank Walker beat Rickssen Opont & Unknown
* Oba Femi beat Myles Borne
* Kiana James was victorious over Brooklyn Barlow
* Joe Coffey defeated Charlie Dempsey
* Trick Williams beat Dijak
* Brutus & Julius Creed defeated Bronco Nima & Lucien Price
* Noam Dar beat Duke Hudson
* Kelani Jordan and Thea Hail won their match over Cora Jade and Harleigh White
* WWE NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) (c) beat Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs to retain their titles.

