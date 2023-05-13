– WWE NXT was back for a live event last night at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport, Florida. Below are some results from the event, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Ivy Nile beat Lola Vice

* Tank Ledger & Hank Walker beat Rickssen Opont & Unknown

* Oba Femi beat Myles Borne

* Kiana James was victorious over Brooklyn Barlow

* Joe Coffey defeated Charlie Dempsey

* Trick Williams beat Dijak

* Brutus & Julius Creed defeated Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

* Noam Dar beat Duke Hudson

* Kelani Jordan and Thea Hail won their match over Cora Jade and Harleigh White

* WWE NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) (c) beat Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs to retain their titles.

#NXTDavenport @CoraJadeWWE and @theahail_wwe take newer partners under their wings in a tag match. @kelani_wwe continues to impress. Cora places the blame on her rookie for their loss. pic.twitter.com/O2wXJBAOsY — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 13, 2023