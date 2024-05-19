wrestling / News
WWE NXT House Show Results 5.18.24: Roxanne Perez Defends Title in Triple Threat Match
– WWE NXT held another live event tonight at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, FLorida. Below are some results, per WrestlingBodyslam:
* Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) (w/ Thea Hail) beat Joshua Black & a new recruit
* Jakara Jackson (w/ Oro Mensah) beat Wren Sinclair
* Tank Ledger (w/ Hank Walker) beat Skylor Clinton
* Carlee Bright & Kendal Grey defeated Stevie Turner & Derrian Gobourne
* Joe Coffey (w/ Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) beat Ridge Holland
* Tony D’Angelo (w/ Adriana Rizzo) beat Damon Kemp (w/ Charlie Dempsey)
* Thea Hail (w/ Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) beat Izzi Dame
* Wes Lee & Je’Von Evans beat Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
* Cora Jade cuts a promo in the ring.
* WWE NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) beat Tatum Paxley and Karmen Petrovic to retain the title.
Chase U successful in first match. Up next is Wren Sinclair vs Jakara Jackson with Oso Mensah in her corner. @WrenSinclairWWE @OroMensah_wwe @JakaraWWE #wwenxt #wwe #nxtftpierce #nxtfortpierce pic.twitter.com/ndJzZ9ACO2
— WorldWrestlingKid of TikTok (@WWKTikTok) May 18, 2024
Cora Jade is back…. at NXT Ft Pierce #nxtftpierce #nxtfortpierce pic.twitter.com/eegNahheNs
— WorldWrestlingKid of TikTok (@WWKTikTok) May 19, 2024
Roxanne wins the Triple Threat in Fort Pierce #nxtftpierce #nxtfortpierce pic.twitter.com/Qkq3bvAtCJ
— WorldWrestlingKid of TikTok (@WWKTikTok) May 19, 2024
What a match going on in Ft Pierce! Karmen and Roxanne and Tatum #nxtftpierce #nxtfortpierce pic.twitter.com/pVmfd5IvtZ
— WorldWrestlingKid of TikTok (@WWKTikTok) May 19, 2024