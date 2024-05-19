WWE NXT House Show Results 5.18.24: Roxanne Perez Defends Title in Triple Threat Match

– WWE NXT held another live event tonight at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, FLorida. Below are some results, per WrestlingBodyslam:

* Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) (w/ Thea Hail) beat Joshua Black & a new recruit

* Jakara Jackson (w/ Oro Mensah) beat Wren Sinclair

* Tank Ledger (w/ Hank Walker) beat Skylor Clinton

* Carlee Bright & Kendal Grey defeated Stevie Turner & Derrian Gobourne

* Joe Coffey (w/ Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) beat Ridge Holland

* Tony D’Angelo (w/ Adriana Rizzo) beat Damon Kemp (w/ Charlie Dempsey)

* Thea Hail (w/ Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) beat Izzi Dame

* Wes Lee & Je’Von Evans beat Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

* Cora Jade cuts a promo in the ring.

* WWE NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) beat Tatum Paxley and Karmen Petrovic to retain the title.

Roxanne wins the Triple Threat in Fort Pierce #nxtftpierce #nxtfortpierce pic.twitter.com/Qkq3bvAtCJ — WorldWrestlingKid of TikTok (@WWKTikTok) May 19, 2024