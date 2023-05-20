– WWE NXT was back for a live event last night at the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Thea Hail beat Kelani Jordan.

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger defeated Kale Dixon & Luca Crusifino.

* Eddy Thorpe beat Damon Kemp.

* Joe Gacy picked up the win over Tiller Bucktrot.

* Lola Vice was victorious over Franki Carissa.

* Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) beat Bryson Montana, Dragon Lee & Trick Williams.

* Dani Palmer, Ivy Nile & Lyra Valkyria beat Cora Jade, Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend.

* Channing Lorenzo beat Oro Mensah.

* Roxanne Perez beat Kiana James.

* Axiom & Wes Lee beat Dabba-Kato & Noam Dar.

COME SEE ME BEAT UP THESE CHICS TONIGHT #NXTTAMPA 👊🏾‼️ pic.twitter.com/OnfHeEswQo — Lash Legend (@lashlegendwwe) May 19, 2023

GOOD MORNING CORA & ROXANNE FANS 🌞 Last night #NXTTampa 5/19/23

was one of those special shows where both @CoraJadeWWE & @roxanne_wwe wrestled Ivy, Lyra & Dani beat Cora, Jakara & Lash Roxanne beat Kiana Very soon big arenas will be the only way to see both 📸 @JeffReidUP https://t.co/V7t5ydbOI5 pic.twitter.com/eZlbbWsGQs — Jenna News Network (@StanCRB) May 20, 2023

#NXTTampa live event results: • Roxanne Perez def. Kiana James • Ivy Nile, Lyra Valkyria & Dani Palmer def. Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson & Cora Jade. Ivy tapped out Jakara. • Lola Vice def. the debuting Franki Strefling • Thea Hail def. Kelani Jordan pics by @JeffReidUP pic.twitter.com/RE74bf2AcR — A. (@lexveraux) May 20, 2023

#NXTTampa @NoamDar is quick to tag out when he's on the defensive, but quick to tag himself in when he sees a chance to steal the glory, even when @DabbaKatoWWE may have had the match won. It's trying to lift Kato to slam as a weapon and other goofs that cost him the night. pic.twitter.com/hxejAMf4bR — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 20, 2023