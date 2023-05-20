wrestling / News

WWE NXT House Show Results 5.19.23: Axiom Teams With Wes Lee in Headliner

May 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Wes Lee Axiom Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT was back for a live event last night at the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Thea Hail beat Kelani Jordan.
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger defeated Kale Dixon & Luca Crusifino.
* Eddy Thorpe beat Damon Kemp.
* Joe Gacy picked up the win over Tiller Bucktrot.
* Lola Vice was victorious over Franki Carissa.
* Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) beat Bryson Montana, Dragon Lee & Trick Williams.
* Dani Palmer, Ivy Nile & Lyra Valkyria beat Cora Jade, Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend.
* Channing Lorenzo beat Oro Mensah.
* Roxanne Perez beat Kiana James.
* Axiom & Wes Lee beat Dabba-Kato & Noam Dar.

