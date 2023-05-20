wrestling / News
WWE NXT House Show Results 5.19.23: Axiom Teams With Wes Lee in Headliner
– WWE NXT was back for a live event last night at the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Thea Hail beat Kelani Jordan.
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger defeated Kale Dixon & Luca Crusifino.
* Eddy Thorpe beat Damon Kemp.
* Joe Gacy picked up the win over Tiller Bucktrot.
* Lola Vice was victorious over Franki Carissa.
* Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) beat Bryson Montana, Dragon Lee & Trick Williams.
* Dani Palmer, Ivy Nile & Lyra Valkyria beat Cora Jade, Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend.
* Channing Lorenzo beat Oro Mensah.
* Roxanne Perez beat Kiana James.
* Axiom & Wes Lee beat Dabba-Kato & Noam Dar.
COME SEE ME BEAT UP THESE CHICS TONIGHT #NXTTAMPA 👊🏾‼️ pic.twitter.com/OnfHeEswQo
— Lash Legend (@lashlegendwwe) May 19, 2023
GOOD MORNING CORA & ROXANNE FANS 🌞
Last night #NXTTampa 5/19/23
was one of those special shows where both @CoraJadeWWE & @roxanne_wwe wrestled
Ivy, Lyra & Dani beat Cora, Jakara & Lash
Roxanne beat Kiana
Very soon big arenas will be the only way to see both
📸 @JeffReidUP https://t.co/V7t5ydbOI5 pic.twitter.com/eZlbbWsGQs
— Jenna News Network (@StanCRB) May 20, 2023
pics by @JeffReidUP pic.twitter.com/RE74bf2AcR
— A. (@lexveraux) May 20, 2023
#NXTTampa @NoamDar is quick to tag out when he's on the defensive, but quick to tag himself in when he sees a chance to steal the glory, even when @DabbaKatoWWE may have had the match won. It's trying to lift Kato to slam as a weapon and other goofs that cost him the night. pic.twitter.com/hxejAMf4bR
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 20, 2023
#NXTTampa Main Event. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Team Dar-Ba-Kato, in action vs. @Axiom_WWE and @WesLee_WWE! pic.twitter.com/cc0hMLgD3Z
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 20, 2023
#NXTTampa 6-woman tag: @CoraJadeWWE, @JakaraWWE, and @lashlegendwwe vs. @Real_Valkyria, @DaniPalmer_wwe, and @ivynile_wwe pic.twitter.com/etKC8YvlF1
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 20, 2023
#NXTTAMPA WHAT!? pic.twitter.com/jnoA2DLCpU
— Alex Youssef (@AlexanderGaeta) May 20, 2023
What a great night! #NXTTampa was crazy 🔥🔥 had a blast with my son. pic.twitter.com/RYxsvmlwPK
— DC Hendrix (@dchendrix) May 20, 2023