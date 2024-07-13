– WWE NXT held a live event last night at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida. Below are the results, via Cagematch.net:

* Chase U (Andre Chase, Ridge Holland & Riley Osborne) defeated No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne & Tavion Heights).

* Brinley Reece & Tatum Paxley defeated Ajiea Lee Hargrave & Destinee Brown.

* Eddy Thorpe defeated Lexis King by disqualification.

* Jakara Jackson defeated Kendal Grey.

* Je’Von Evans beat Mark Coffey.

* NXT Tag Team Title Match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) beat Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) to retain the titles.

* The D’Angelo Family (Luca Crusifino & Tony D’Angelo) def. Dion Lennox & Uriah Connors.

* Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx def. Karmen Petrovic, Kelani Jordan & Thea Hail.

* WWE NXT Women’s Title Match: Roxanne Perez (c) beat Lash Legend to retain the belt.

* WWE NXT North American Title Match: Oba Femi (c) beat Duke Hudson to retain the title.

