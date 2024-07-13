wrestling / News
WWE NXT House Show Results 7.12.24: Oba Femi Defends Title Against Duke Hudson
– WWE NXT held a live event last night at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida. Below are the results, via Cagematch.net:
* Chase U (Andre Chase, Ridge Holland & Riley Osborne) defeated No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne & Tavion Heights).
* Brinley Reece & Tatum Paxley defeated Ajiea Lee Hargrave & Destinee Brown.
* Eddy Thorpe defeated Lexis King by disqualification.
* Jakara Jackson defeated Kendal Grey.
* Je’Von Evans beat Mark Coffey.
* NXT Tag Team Title Match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) beat Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) to retain the titles.
* The D’Angelo Family (Luca Crusifino & Tony D’Angelo) def. Dion Lennox & Uriah Connors.
* Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx def. Karmen Petrovic, Kelani Jordan & Thea Hail.
* WWE NXT Women’s Title Match: Roxanne Perez (c) beat Lash Legend to retain the belt.
* WWE NXT North American Title Match: Oba Femi (c) beat Duke Hudson to retain the title.
