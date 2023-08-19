wrestling / News

WWE NXT House Show Results 8.18.23: The Family Faces Schism in Headliner

August 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tony D'Angelo Channing Stacks Lorenzo WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT held a house show last night at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam

* Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) & Tyler Bate (w/ Thea Hail) beat Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp & Myles Borne.
* Dante Chen defeated Wolfgang (w/ Joe Coffey & Mark Coffey).
* Gigi Dolin beat Karmen Petrovic.
* Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs (w/ Fallon Henley) beat Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont.
* Nathan Frazer beat Luca Crusifino.
* Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend, Noam Dar & Oro Mensah) beat Dragon Lee, Eddy Thorpe, Lyra Valkyria & Roxanne Perez.
* Javier Bernal beat Ikemen Jiro.
* Elektra Lopez, Jade Gentile & Lola Vice beat Jacy Jayne, Kiana James & Tiana Caffey.
* WWE NXT Tag Team Championships Match: The Family (Channing Lorenzo & Tony D’Angelo) (c) beat Schism (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) (w/ Ava) to retain the titles.

