– WWE NXT presented a live event last night at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger defeated Anthony Luke & Keanu Carver.

* Karmen Petrovic defeated Destinee Brown.

* Dion Lennox defeated Josh Black.

* Izzi Dame defeated Dani Palmer.

* Chase U (Thea Hail & Riley Osborne w/ Duke Hudson) beat Stevie Turner & Mr. Stone.

* The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino & Adriana Rizzo) beat Uriah Connors, Vincent Winey, Skylor Clinton & Lainey Reid.

* Wendy Choo beat Brinley Reece.

* Brooks Jensen beat Shiloh Hill.

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase U (Andre Chase & Ridge Holland w/ Thea Hail, Duke Hudson & Riley Osborne) beat OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) to retain the titles.

* WWE NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) beat Lola Vice and Sol Ruca to retain the title.

If you weren't at NXT Fort Pierce last night you missed the high flying @AdrianaRizzoWWE off the top rope with the move of the night, and the Family picking up the big W!!! 🤌🏽🇮🇹 @Stacks_WWE @TonyDangeloWWE @LucaCrusifino #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/JvB5JlVuUh — WorldWrestlingKid of TikTok (@WWKTikTok) August 24, 2024