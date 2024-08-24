wrestling / News

WWE NXT House Show Results 8.23.24: Roxanne Perez Retains Title in Headliner

August 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT GAB Roxanne Perez Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT presented a live event last night at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger defeated Anthony Luke & Keanu Carver.
* Karmen Petrovic defeated Destinee Brown.
* Dion Lennox defeated Josh Black.
* Izzi Dame defeated Dani Palmer.
* Chase U (Thea Hail & Riley Osborne w/ Duke Hudson) beat Stevie Turner & Mr. Stone.
* The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino & Adriana Rizzo) beat Uriah Connors, Vincent Winey, Skylor Clinton & Lainey Reid.
* Wendy Choo beat Brinley Reece.
* Brooks Jensen beat Shiloh Hill.
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase U (Andre Chase & Ridge Holland w/ Thea Hail, Duke Hudson & Riley Osborne) beat OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) to retain the titles.
* WWE NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) beat Lola Vice and Sol Ruca to retain the title.

