– WWE NXT presented a live event last night at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida. Tiffany Stratton defended her NXT Women’s Championship in the main event. Also, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson was in action, beating Dante Chen in a singles match. Below are some results, per Gerweck.net:

* Damian Pace defeated Luca Crusifino.

* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend beat Breanna Ruggiero & Fallon Henley.

* Eddy Thorpe beat Riley Osborne.

* Lyra Valkyria beat Jacy Jayne.

* The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) beat Tyson DuPont & Turiek Igwe.

* Trick Williams beat Scrypts.

* Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey & Damon Kemp beat Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Myles Borne.

* Blair Davenport beat Kelani Jordan.

* Gable Steveson beat Dante Chen.

* Dijak beat Nathan Frazer and Tyler Bate (Noam Dar was the guest referee).

* WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) beat Ivy Nile to retain the title.

After various news outlets were reporting that Gable Steveson had been removed from the internal NXT roster, Steveson actually competed against Dante Chen at an NXT Live Event from the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida last night. #GableSteveson #WWENXT #NXTSebring pic.twitter.com/teQgp3kWiY — WrestleWorld (@ItsWrestleWorld) September 9, 2023

Pulled up to #nxtsebring to make the Creeds Bleed😤. Best believe we spinning the block 😈 pic.twitter.com/JZPRUXPMN8 — Tyson “The Brick” DuPont (@_Tysonwwe_) September 9, 2023

📍Sebring, FL Tonight

We LIVE baby! You gotta pay a fee 1st😌💵 #metafour #nxtsebring pic.twitter.com/91HcORVZrR — Jakara Jackson (@JakaraWWE) September 8, 2023

Didn’t feel like making another video for the peasants of #NXTSebring so you guys get a recycled one. Truly, none of the Sebring fans are worthy of being graced with my presence and legal knowledge. pic.twitter.com/XbqCftuMsq — Luca Crusifino, Esq. (@LucaCrusifino) September 8, 2023