– WWE NXT was in action last night at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida. Giulia made her NXT live event debut. Also, Ethan Page defended his NXT Championship in the main event against Riley Osborne. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:

* Je’Von Evans defeated Anthony Luke.

* Out The Mud (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) beat Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont.

* Tatum Paxley beat Wendy Choo via disqualification.

* Tavion Heights beat Eddy Thorpe.

* Dani Palmer, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger beat Kale Dixon, Lainey Reid & Uriah Connors.

* Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) beat Darrian Gobourne & Tyra Mae Steele.

* Lexis King beat Drake Morreaux.

* Giulia, Jaida Parker & Lola Vice beat Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Roxanne Perez.

* WWE NXT Title Match: Ethan Page (c) beat Riley Osborne to retain the title.

#NXTSebring @_Tysonwwe_ and @TyriekIgwe_WWE come out to support the Young OG, but @Lucien_wwe about kicks a head into the cheap seats. pic.twitter.com/yrEfqj5iT2 — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) September 21, 2024

#NXTSebring @MensahTamStock and @lashlegendwwe show their strength in this tag match. Meta Four takes home the W. @NoamDar is sure to be proud! pic.twitter.com/8PAKpybgoK — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) September 21, 2024

#NXTSebring In the end, Ethan Page walks away with his title and his ego only bruised. But @Turbo_JoshTerry remains thankful for the chance to fight for the fans. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/oTqrnklvOY — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) September 21, 2024