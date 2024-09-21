wrestling / News

WWE NXT House Show Results 9.20.24: Giulia in Action, Ethan Page Defends Title

September 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE NXT was in action last night at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida. Giulia made her NXT live event debut. Also, Ethan Page defended his NXT Championship in the main event against Riley Osborne. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:

* Je’Von Evans defeated Anthony Luke.
* Out The Mud (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) beat Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont.
* Tatum Paxley beat Wendy Choo via disqualification.
* Tavion Heights beat Eddy Thorpe.
* Dani Palmer, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger beat Kale Dixon, Lainey Reid & Uriah Connors.
* Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) beat Darrian Gobourne & Tyra Mae Steele.
* Lexis King beat Drake Morreaux.
* Giulia, Jaida Parker & Lola Vice beat Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Roxanne Perez.
* WWE NXT Title Match: Ethan Page (c) beat Riley Osborne to retain the title.

