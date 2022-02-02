wrestling / News
WWE News: Imperium Defeats Diamond Mine on NXT, Wendy Choo vs. Amari Miller Clip
February 1, 2022 | Posted by
– Imperium was able to get the win over Diamond Mine to open tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Gunther, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeated Roderick Strong and the Creed Brothers after Gunther leveled Brutus Creed with a powerbomb:
– WWE posted a clip of Wendy Choo’s win over Amari Miller. Miller faced Choo with the promise to get a credit card from Tiffany Stratton for a shopping trip, but Choo ended up taking the card as well:
