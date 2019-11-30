wrestling / News
WWE NXT Injury Report: Bobby Fish Not Cleared, Candice LeRae Update
November 29, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted their latest NXT Injury Report video, with updates on Bobby Fish and Candice LeRae. You can see the video below, which features Matt Camp discussing the updates on the two:
* Candice LeRae has oral lacerations to her inner and outer lip due to Dakota Kai’s attack with Tegan Nox’s knee brace. She will not need stitches and will be ready for a return to the ring in a few days.
* Bobby Fish is listed as “Day to Day” and is not medically cleared. Fish was replaced mid-match on this week’s NXT due to an injury after he landed awkwardly outside the ring when Keith Lee tossed him onto Kyle O’Reilly.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on CM Punk Signing With FS1 for WWE Backstage, How FOX Sports Avoided Leaks
- Backstage Update on Mauro Ranallo and Corey Graves Incident, WWE Viewing Corey Graves as the ‘Victim,’ More Details on Ranallo’s Exit and Return in 2017
- Kenny Omega On What Hurt Most In His Lights Out Match at Full Gear, Addresses Criticism Of It
- Victoria Recalls What Vince McMahon Told Her When She Told Him She Wants To Bleed In WWE’s First Women’s Cage Match Against Lita