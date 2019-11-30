WWE NXT Injury Report: Bobby Fish Not Cleared, Candice LeRae Update

– WWE has posted their latest NXT Injury Report video, with updates on Bobby Fish and Candice LeRae. You can see the video below, which features Matt Camp discussing the updates on the two:

* Candice LeRae has oral lacerations to her inner and outer lip due to Dakota Kai’s attack with Tegan Nox’s knee brace. She will not need stitches and will be ready for a return to the ring in a few days.

* Bobby Fish is listed as “Day to Day” and is not medically cleared. Fish was replaced mid-match on this week’s NXT due to an injury after he landed awkwardly outside the ring when Keith Lee tossed him onto Kyle O’Reilly.