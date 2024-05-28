WWE NXT Is Interested In Using Main Roster Star

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT features Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez’s Battleground challenger being revealed.

During last week’s show, NXT GM Ava announced that Perez’s opponent would be unveiled on this week’s episode.

While the identity of her opponent is not yet confirmed, Corey Brennan of Fightful Select reports that Tegan Nox is being considered by NXT officials for a brand appearance. This interest dates back to before the Draft. She has not competed in a match since a house show in Belfast on April 20th.

There were no immediate creative plans for Nox on the main roster, but there is anticipation within NXT for her to make an appearance soon. A former NXT star mentioned that Nox seemed to have some ‘unfinished business’ with the brand.