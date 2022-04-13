WWE News: Joe Gacy Holds Rick Steiner’s Hall of Fame Ring Hostage on NXT, Cameron Grimes Beats Solo Sikoa

– Joe Gacy let Rick Steiner go after kidnapping him on last week’s WWE NXT, but he held onto Rick’s WWE Hall of Fame ring. On Tuesday night’s show, Gacy appeared on the TitanTron while Breakker was in the ring calling him out. While Gacy acknowledged that he’d let Rick go last week, he noted he kept a momento and threw the ring into a fire.

Later in the night, he cut a promo about how he controls Bron’s every move and will tear down everything in his life, though he said he may hold onto one thing. He then took the ring out of the fire and put the searing hot jewelry on his finger:

– Cameron Grimes defeated Solo Sikoa in the opening bout on NXT to retain the North American Title, unknowingly getting some help from Trick Williams who caused a distraction. After the match, Williams and Carmelo Hayes ran in and attacked both men: