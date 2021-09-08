wrestling / News
WWE News: Kay Lee Ray Picks Up Win Over Ember Moon, Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes Clip
September 7, 2021 | Posted by
– Kay Lee Ray was victorious over Ember Moon in her second match since returning to WWE NXT. Ray defeated Moon in the opening match of tonight’s show, and you can see a clip below:
– WWE also posted a clip of Santos Escobar’s win over Carmelo Hayes. Escobar beat the NXT Breakout Tournament winner after Electra Lopez attacked Hayes on the outside of the ring.
