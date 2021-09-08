wrestling / News

WWE News: Kay Lee Ray Picks Up Win Over Ember Moon, Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes Clip

September 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT

– Kay Lee Ray was victorious over Ember Moon in her second match since returning to WWE NXT. Ray defeated Moon in the opening match of tonight’s show, and you can see a clip below:

– WWE also posted a clip of Santos Escobar’s win over Carmelo Hayes. Escobar beat the NXT Breakout Tournament winner after Electra Lopez attacked Hayes on the outside of the ring.

Carmelo Hayes, Ember Moon, Kay Lee Ray, Santos Escobar, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

