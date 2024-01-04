Three Matches Set For Tomorrow Night’s WWE NXT Level Up

WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up, which streams on Peacock after Smackdown. The matches include:

* Dion Lennox vs. Oro Mensah

* Brooks Jensen vs. Luca Crusifino

* Brinley Reece & Kiyah Saint vs. Kiana James & Izzi Dame

An incredible edition of NXT Level Up will feature Dion Lennox tangling with Oro Mensah in a spirited main event, Brooks Jensen trading haymakers with Luca Crusifino, and Brinley Reece teaming up with Kiyah Saint to battle Kiana James and Izzi Dame.

Lennox has come up short against Jensen and Lexis King on NXT Level Up and NXT, respectively, but he has caught the attention of the NXT Universe with his incredible athleticism.

The up-and-coming Mensah, however, rarely goes anywhere without the rest of The Meta-Four, so he’ll have considerable backup in his corner.

Now flying solo, the hard-hitting Jensen is hoping to start his new year with a bang when he engages the motormouthed Crusifino in what should be a slugfest.

Jensen looks to win his second straight singles bout on WWE’s newest brand after taking down Lennox last month, and Crusifino seems certain to break the rules early and often in pursuit of a statement victory against the former NXT UK Tag Team Champion.

James, who got an assist from Dame while defeating Roxanne Perez in a Steel Cage Match at NXT Deadline, now teams with her comrade for the first time. The sinister duo will be opposed by Reece and Saint, who will also compete in their first match as a unit.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!