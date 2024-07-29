wrestling / News
WWE NXT Level Up Talent Set To Work With Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling
July 29, 2024 | Posted by
Booker T’s company Reality of Wrestling has announced that it will be working with WWE NXT Level Up talent for their Breakout events.
Our biggest Sunday #Breakout show to date with 189 fans at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena!
BREAKING NEWS: Going forward NXT Level Up Talent will be part of our BREAKOUT Events. pic.twitter.com/hPdVa0UI77
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) July 29, 2024