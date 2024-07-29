WWE NXT Level Up Talent Set To Work With Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling

Booker T’s company Reality of Wrestling has announced that it will be working with WWE NXT Level Up talent for their Breakout events.

Our biggest Sunday #Breakout show to date with 189 fans at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena! BREAKING NEWS: Going forward NXT Level Up Talent will be part of our BREAKOUT Events. pic.twitter.com/hPdVa0UI77 — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) July 29, 2024