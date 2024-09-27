WWE NXT Live Event In Florida Still Scheduled For Tonight

WWE will hold its planned NXT live event in Florida as planned. Florida is currently dealing with the wake of Hurricane Helene, which hit the start last night. PWInsider reports that tonight’s show in Davenport is set to go on as scheduled, with WWE announcing:

“Tonight’s NXT Live Event in Davenport, FL will take place as scheduled. As a reminder, show will start promptly at 7:30pm Please allow extra time for your travels to the Tom Fellows Community Center. Safe Travels and enjoy the event!”