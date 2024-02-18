wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Event Results 02.17.24: Lyra Valkyria Defends In Main Event

February 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand tonight at the The Armory in Lakeland, FL, with a NXT women’s title match main event. You can see results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Luca Crusifino def. Kale Dixon
* Kiyah Saint vs Breanna Covington ends in a no contest
* Lola Vice def. Jacy Jayne
* Malik Blade & Je’Von Evans def. Lucky Ali & Josh Black
* Roxanne Perez def. Tatum Paxley
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. The No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey & Drew Gulak)
* Lexis King def. Javier Bernal
* Arianna Grace def. Sol Ruca
* Tony D’Angelo, Channing Lorenzo & Ridge Holland def. Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey & Wolfgang)
* NXT Women’s Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Jaida Parker

