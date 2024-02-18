wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Event Results 02.17.24: Lyra Valkyria Defends In Main Event
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand tonight at the The Armory in Lakeland, FL, with a NXT women’s title match main event. You can see results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Luca Crusifino def. Kale Dixon
* Kiyah Saint vs Breanna Covington ends in a no contest
* Lola Vice def. Jacy Jayne
* Malik Blade & Je’Von Evans def. Lucky Ali & Josh Black
* Roxanne Perez def. Tatum Paxley
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. The No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey & Drew Gulak)
* Lexis King def. Javier Bernal
* Arianna Grace def. Sol Ruca
* Tony D’Angelo, Channing Lorenzo & Ridge Holland def. Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey & Wolfgang)
* NXT Women’s Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Jaida Parker
Maybe I ought to embrace y’all… #NXTLakeland thank you for giving me a chance. pic.twitter.com/u3fN3d5QD5
— Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) February 18, 2024
#NXTLakeland What an opportunity for @Jaida_Parkerwwe for the NXT Women's Championship! pic.twitter.com/ADRQmhdThh
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 18, 2024
#NXTLakeland Victim of the Crossface pic.twitter.com/M2LCHWftCS
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 18, 2024
She absolutely killed it!#NXTLakeland
(video was converted from a live image!) pic.twitter.com/23sJ3vi6hk
— zekkii (@obsessingalone) February 18, 2024
#NXTLakeland Once again, @AriannaGraceWWE takes a shot at Lakeland, and this time it's @SolRucaWWE stepping up to the plate in its defense. Grace with the victory, sneaking in an eye rake, but at least she didn't put her feet on the ropes. Gee, guys, maybe try burying Lakeland? pic.twitter.com/pXL8dAKuL4
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 18, 2024
