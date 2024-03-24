WWE NXT Live Event Results 03.23.24: Trick Williams Headlines In Mixed Tag

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand earlier tonight at the MLK Jr Multipurpose Center in Gainesville, FL. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Je’Von Evans def. Skylar Clinton

* Kiyah Saint def. Brianna Covington

* Tavion Heights def. Drake Morreaux

* Jaida Parker def. Lainey Reid

* Lexis King def. Eddy Thorpe

* Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley def. Roxanne Perez & Lola Vice

* Axiom & Nathan Frazer def. Out The Mud (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)

* NXT Heritage Cup: Charlie Dempsey def. Uriah Connors

* Thea Hail defeats Jazmyn Nyx by DQ

* Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx, Kiana James, & Izzi Dame def. Fallon Henley, Wren Sinclair, Thea Hail, & Karmen Petrovic

* Trick Williams & Carlee Bright def. Oro Mensah & Lash Legend

#nxtgainesville Could this be the “new bad girls club?” pic.twitter.com/IGcMG7FKjT — Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) March 24, 2024