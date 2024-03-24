wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Event Results 03.23.24: Trick Williams Headlines In Mixed Tag
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand earlier tonight at the MLK Jr Multipurpose Center in Gainesville, FL. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Je’Von Evans def. Skylar Clinton
* Kiyah Saint def. Brianna Covington
* Tavion Heights def. Drake Morreaux
* Jaida Parker def. Lainey Reid
* Lexis King def. Eddy Thorpe
* Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley def. Roxanne Perez & Lola Vice
* Axiom & Nathan Frazer def. Out The Mud (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)
* NXT Heritage Cup: Charlie Dempsey def. Uriah Connors
* Thea Hail defeats Jazmyn Nyx by DQ
* Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx, Kiana James, & Izzi Dame def. Fallon Henley, Wren Sinclair, Thea Hail, & Karmen Petrovic
* Trick Williams & Carlee Bright def. Oro Mensah & Lash Legend
