WWE NXT Live Event Results 04.05.25: Stephanie Vaquer Defends Women’s Title

WWE held a live event for its NXT brand earlier tonight at the MLK Center in Gainesville, Florida. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Meta-Four (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson) def. Chantel Monroe & Aria Bennett

* Brooks Jensen def. Oro Mensah

* Thea Hail def. Lainey Reid

* Darkstate (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James & Saquon Shugars) def. Javier Bernal, Uriah Connors, Drake Morreaux & Drako Knox

* Yoshiki Inamura def. Wes Lee

* Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) def. No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne & Tavion Heights)

* Kali Armstrong def. Kendal Grey

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe and Swipe Right (Brady Baylor & Rickey Smokes)

* Trick Williams & Wes Lee def. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)

* NXT Women’s Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) def. Wren Sinclair