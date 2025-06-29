WWE NXT Live Event Results 06.28.25: Oba Femi Defends NXT Title

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand tonight at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida. You can find results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Zaria def. Wren Sinclair

* Shiloh Hill and Drake Morreaux def. Harlem Lewis and Keanu Carver

* Bailey Humphrey def. Zena Sterling

* Edris Enofe def. Tate Wilder

* Lola Vice def. Nikkita Lyons

* DarkState (Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, & Osiris Griffin) def. Chase U (Andre Chase, Kale Dixon, & Uriah Connors)

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Dante Chen. Tony D’Angelo then chased Stacks from the ring.

* Yoshiki Inamura def. Tavion Heights

* NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca def. Izzi Dame

* NXT Champion Oba Femi def. Niko Vance