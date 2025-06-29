wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Event Results 06.28.25: Oba Femi Defends NXT Title

June 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT 6-10-25 Oba Femi Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand tonight at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida. You can find results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Zaria def. Wren Sinclair
* Shiloh Hill and Drake Morreaux def. Harlem Lewis and Keanu Carver
* Bailey Humphrey def. Zena Sterling
* Edris Enofe def. Tate Wilder
* Lola Vice def. Nikkita Lyons
* DarkState (Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, & Osiris Griffin) def. Chase U (Andre Chase, Kale Dixon, & Uriah Connors)
* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Dante Chen. Tony D’Angelo then chased Stacks from the ring.
* Yoshiki Inamura def. Tavion Heights
* NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca def. Izzi Dame
* NXT Champion Oba Femi def. Niko Vance

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading