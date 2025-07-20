wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Event Results 07.19.25: Oba Femi Defends NXT Title
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand tonight at UACDC in Tampa, Florida, with an NXT championship main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Dante Chen def. Anthony Luke
* Dani Sekelsky, Carlee Bright & Bayley Humphrey def. Nikkita Lyons, Masyn Holiday & Layla Diggs
* Brooks Jensen went to a Draw with Tavion Heights
* Ridge Holland def. Tate Wilder
* Yoshiki Inamura and Je’Von Evans def. The Culling (Shawn Spears and Niko Vance) via disqualification
* WWE Evolve Championship: Kali Armstrong (c) def. Kendal Grey
* Josh Briggs def. Harley Riggins
* Zaria def. Izzi Dame
* NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) def Hank Walker
“That girl is a bully!”
–@TatumPaxley, about Zaria#NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/uroK6xvhMJ
— Zach Fuhrman (@ZachFuhrman) July 20, 2025
#NXTTampa 6-woman tag action, @____bayley____'s strength *and* agility on full display! pic.twitter.com/nOrCw0Pyfv
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) July 20, 2025
Yoshiki Inamura promo thanking the fans and says he loves NXT #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/NRgWKVof0t
— Cory (@Cory_Hays407) July 20, 2025
