wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Event Results 07.19.25: Oba Femi Defends NXT Title

July 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Oba Femi WWE NXT 5-20-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand tonight at UACDC in Tampa, Florida, with an NXT championship main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Dante Chen def. Anthony Luke
* Dani Sekelsky, Carlee Bright & Bayley Humphrey def. Nikkita Lyons, Masyn Holiday & Layla Diggs
* Brooks Jensen went to a Draw with Tavion Heights
* Ridge Holland def. Tate Wilder
* Yoshiki Inamura and Je’Von Evans def. The Culling (Shawn Spears and Niko Vance) via disqualification
* WWE Evolve Championship: Kali Armstrong (c) def. Kendal Grey
* Josh Briggs def. Harley Riggins
* Zaria def. Izzi Dame
* NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) def Hank Walker

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Oba Femi, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading