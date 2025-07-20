WWE NXT Live Event Results 07.19.25: Oba Femi Defends NXT Title

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand tonight at UACDC in Tampa, Florida, with an NXT championship main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Dante Chen def. Anthony Luke

* Dani Sekelsky, Carlee Bright & Bayley Humphrey def. Nikkita Lyons, Masyn Holiday & Layla Diggs

* Brooks Jensen went to a Draw with Tavion Heights

* Ridge Holland def. Tate Wilder

* Yoshiki Inamura and Je’Von Evans def. The Culling (Shawn Spears and Niko Vance) via disqualification

* WWE Evolve Championship: Kali Armstrong (c) def. Kendal Grey

* Josh Briggs def. Harley Riggins

* Zaria def. Izzi Dame

* NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) def Hank Walker