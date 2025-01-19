WWE NXT Live Event Results 1.18.25: Giulia NXT Women’s Title, More

WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday in Melbourne, Florida with Giulia competing in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Lock Results:

* Stacks Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino def. Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon

* Cutler James def. Harlem Lewis

* Lainey Reid def. Kendall Grey

* Josh Black & Dion Lennox def. Drake Morreaux & Drake Starks

* Joe Coffey def. Brooks Jensen

* OTM fought Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura to a double DQ

* Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson def. Kelani Jordan & Stephanie Vaquer

* Battle Royal for Title Shot: Wren Sinclair def. 14 other women

* Gallus def. Wes Lee & Tyson DuPont

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Giulia def. Lola Vice and Wren Sinclair

#NXTMelbourne @lainey_wwe fancies herself the MVP of NXT LVL UP. @kendalgreywwe begs to differ, but Lainey gets the W…with the help of her feet on the ropes. pic.twitter.com/HY9sIr2LSV — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) January 19, 2025

#NXTMelbourne In tag team action, @jnblack85 pulls @Drake_Morreaux out of the ring at a key moment to open the way for @DionLennoxWWE to win. pic.twitter.com/dqOvgjF68z — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) January 19, 2025

#NXTMelbourne @WrenSinclairWWE pulls the old "never got eliminated" rib to hide for most of the Rumble and eliminate @roxanne_wwe to win! pic.twitter.com/YQiXodnpse — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) January 19, 2025