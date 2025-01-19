wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Event Results 1.18.25: Giulia NXT Women’s Title, More

January 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Giulia WWE NXT 1-7-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday in Melbourne, Florida with Giulia competing in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Lock Results:

* Stacks Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino def. Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon

* Cutler James def. Harlem Lewis

* Lainey Reid def. Kendall Grey

* Josh Black & Dion Lennox def. Drake Morreaux & Drake Starks

* Joe Coffey def. Brooks Jensen

* OTM fought Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura to a double DQ

* Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson def. Kelani Jordan & Stephanie Vaquer

* Battle Royal for Title Shot: Wren Sinclair def. 14 other women

* Gallus def. Wes Lee & Tyson DuPont

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Giulia def. Lola Vice and Wren Sinclair

