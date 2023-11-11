wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Event Results 11.10.23: Chase U Defends Tag Titles
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand last night at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida. Here are results, via Cagematch:
* Kelani Jordan def. Brinley Reece
* Luca Crusifino def. Trey Bearhill
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Out The Mud went to a no contest.
* Axiom, Brooks Jensen & Gable Steveson def. Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp & Myles Borne
* Carmelo Hayes def. Lexis King
* Roxanne Perez def. Lash Legend
* Trick Williams def. Joe Coffey
* WWE NXT Women’s Title Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Xia Li
* WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match: Chase U (c) def. The Family
#NXTLakeland @roxanne_wwe got thrown around like a ragdoll much of the match! pic.twitter.com/JmNyGYKvI0
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) November 11, 2023
Whoop that trick ‼️😮💨 @_trickwilliams #NXTLakeland #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/DRNr9YxQSy
— 🦋 𝓙𝓪𝓬𝓴𝓲𝓮 🦋 (@ForeverlyJay) November 11, 2023
#NXTLakeland @XiaWWE bullies her way to an NXT Women's Championship match! pic.twitter.com/z7559hassV
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) November 11, 2023
#NXTLakeland @kelani_wwe tackles a tough customer! pic.twitter.com/uTe9L4AUNd
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) November 11, 2023
#NXTLakeland With a little help, @TatumPaxley scores the win. As @izzidame_wwe's coat says, "It iz what it iz." pic.twitter.com/Y3aajAagmw
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) November 11, 2023
#NXTLakeland @Stacks_WWE gets within a hair's width of winning the Tag Team titles! But close isn't a 3-count! Chase U regains the momentum to retain the titles! pic.twitter.com/RIyeeH0ptD
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) November 11, 2023
