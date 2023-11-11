wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Event Results 11.10.23: Chase U Defends Tag Titles

November 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand last night at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Kelani Jordan def. Brinley Reece
* Luca Crusifino def. Trey Bearhill
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Out The Mud went to a no contest.
* Axiom, Brooks Jensen & Gable Steveson def. Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp & Myles Borne
* Carmelo Hayes def. Lexis King
* Roxanne Perez def. Lash Legend
* Trick Williams def. Joe Coffey
* WWE NXT Women’s Title Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Xia Li
* WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match: Chase U (c) def. The Family

