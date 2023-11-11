WWE NXT Live Event Results 11.10.23: Chase U Defends Tag Titles

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand last night at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Kelani Jordan def. Brinley Reece

* Luca Crusifino def. Trey Bearhill

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Out The Mud went to a no contest.

* Axiom, Brooks Jensen & Gable Steveson def. Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp & Myles Borne

* Carmelo Hayes def. Lexis King

* Roxanne Perez def. Lash Legend

* Trick Williams def. Joe Coffey

* WWE NXT Women’s Title Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Xia Li

* WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match: Chase U (c) def. The Family

#NXTLakeland @roxanne_wwe got thrown around like a ragdoll much of the match! pic.twitter.com/JmNyGYKvI0 — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) November 11, 2023