WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando: Six-Man Tag Headlines

WWE held a live event for its NXT brand earlier tonight at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, FL. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger (w/ Lola Vice) def. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) (w/ Jaida Parker)

* Tatum Paxley def. Derrian Gobourne

* Andre Chase def. Jasper Troy

* Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) def. Shiloh Hill, Cuter James & Troy Yearwood

* Charlie Dempsey & Wren Sinclair (w/ Tavion Heights & Myles Borne) def. Mr. Stone & Stevie Turner

* NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) (w/ Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Adriana Rizzo def. Brooks Jensen (w/ Shawn Spears)

* Josh Briggs def. Ashante “Thee” Adonis

* NXT Tag Team Championships: Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) def. Tavion Heights & Myles Borne

* Nikkita Lyons def. Sol Ruca via DQ

* Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer def. Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx

* Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans & Dante Chen def. Ethan Page, Wes Lee & Ridge Holland