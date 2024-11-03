wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando: Six-Man Tag Headlines

November 2, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Silver Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event for its NXT brand earlier tonight at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, FL. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger (w/ Lola Vice) def. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) (w/ Jaida Parker)
* Tatum Paxley def. Derrian Gobourne
* Andre Chase def. Jasper Troy
* Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) def. Shiloh Hill, Cuter James & Troy Yearwood
* Charlie Dempsey & Wren Sinclair (w/ Tavion Heights & Myles Borne) def. Mr. Stone & Stevie Turner
* NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) (w/ Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Adriana Rizzo def. Brooks Jensen (w/ Shawn Spears)
* Josh Briggs def. Ashante “Thee” Adonis
* NXT Tag Team Championships: Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) def. Tavion Heights & Myles Borne
* Nikkita Lyons def. Sol Ruca via DQ
* Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer def. Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx
* Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans & Dante Chen def. Ethan Page, Wes Lee & Ridge Holland

